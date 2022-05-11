Pensions Watchdog Slaps ITV With £133M Contribution Notice

By Martin Croucher (May 11, 2022, 3:05 PM BST) -- ITV said on Wednesday that it has been slapped with a £133 million ($165 million) contribution notice by the pensions watchdog, as the broadcaster seeks to navigate an end to a legal dispute that has lasted a decade. The independent broadcaster said in its financial results for the first three months of the year that it would work with The Pensions Regulator to resolve the fall-out over the Box Clever Pension Scheme. ITV and the regulator have been locked in legal tussles for 10 years over the broadcaster's responsibilities to the 2,800 members of the retirement savings plan of Box Clever,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS