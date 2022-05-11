Latham, Simpson Thacher Steer Switch's $11B Go-Private Deal

By Charlie Innis (May 11, 2022, 12:51 PM EDT) -- Switch Inc., guided by Latham & Watkins LLP, said Wednesday it plans to be bought by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP-led investment firms DigitalBridge and IFM Investors and in a go-private deal valued at $11 billion, including debt. DigitalBridge Partners II, a digital infrastructure fund managed by DigitalBridge Group Inc., and an affiliate of IFM Investors Pty. Ltd. will buy the data center operator for $34.25 per share in cash, according to the announcement. The price adds up to a total deal value of about $8.8 billion, according to the company's most recently reported number of outstanding shares in regulatory filings....

