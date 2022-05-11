Slater & Gordon Loses Bid To Block Legal Fees Claims

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 11, 2022, 5:05 PM BST) -- A judge tossed out a bid by Slater & Gordon UK Ltd. on Wednesday to quash allegations that it overcharged 150 of its former clients, rejecting an argument that the law firm running the fee challenges used illegal retainers. High Court Judge Andrew Ritchie dismissed a request by boutique plaintiff firm Slater & Gordon to throw out allegations from former clients that it overcharged them for legal fees. Slater & Gordon argued that their former clients' new lawyers, Clear Legal, used illegal contracts to encourage them to sue the firm. The judge said he wasn't convinced by Slater & Gordon's argument that...

