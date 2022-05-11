KA Real Estate Wraps Up Oversubscribed $1.9B Debt Fund

By Faith Williams (May 11, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Kayne Anderson Real Estate said Wednesday that its fourth flagship debt platform, KA Real Estate Debt IV, has closed with $1.875 billion in capital commitments, surpassing its original goal of $1.5 billion after receiving support from investors. The fund will target multifamily, student and senior housing, medical offices and self-storage. KARED III closed in December 2018 with $1.3 billion in capital commitments. Since its inception, KA Real Estates' debt platform has raised over $7 billion in commitments, according to a statement. Al Rabil, CEO of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors and co-founder and CEO of Kayne Anderson Real Estate, praised the latest...

