8th Circ. Won't Review Minneapolis Tenant Screening Fight

By Andrew McIntyre (May 11, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has declined to revisit its decision earlier this year that a Minneapolis policy for screening tenants is not an unconstitutional taking of private property, according to an order Tuesday from the appellate court. Landlord plaintiffs in 301, 712, 2103 and 3151 LLC et al. v. City of Minneapolis petitioned the Eighth Circuit in April for a panel or en banc rehearing of the court's March decision to affirm a lower court ruling, with plaintiffs arguing the appellate court had not properly considered a recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The landlord plaintiffs claimed they had been unable to incorporate...

