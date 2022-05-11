Feds Defend Beetle Species Delisting As Based On Science

By Clark Mindock (May 11, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's decision to downgrade protections for an embattled species of beetle was based on sound scientific analysis and was well within the agency's congressionally granted authority, the federal government said in seeking to end an environmental suit. The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a D.C. federal court for summary judgment in a case the Center for Biological Diversity filed last year in an attempt to reestablish protections for the American burying beetle. The environmental group claimed that the Trump administration's decision in 2020 to downgrade the beetle from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act amounted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS