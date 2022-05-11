Greenberg Traurig Expands Its Corporate Group With 3 Hires

By Matt Perez (May 11, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig recently announced the expansion of its corporate practice with the hiring of three new shareholders working out of its offices in New York, Miami and Northern Virginia. On Friday, Greenberg Traurig announced the addition of Jae Woo Park, a former partner at Proskauer Rose LLP, for its private equity and corporate practices. The firm on Wednesday also added former Holland & Knight partner Curtis Stefanak to its private funds group and former Goldman Sachs vice president and senior counsel Raffael Fiumara to its global capital markets practice. "We're very excited about it," Peter H. Lieberman, co-chair of the firm's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS