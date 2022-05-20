Health Hires: Pharvaris, VistaGen, Dykema

By Adam Lidgett (May 20, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Life sciences-focused companies Pharvaris and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. have named new heads of their legal departments, while Dykema Gossett PLLC has snapped up the former head compliance attorney at cancer diagnostics company Exact Sciences Corp., highlighting Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in health care and life sciences. Pharvaris Joan Schmidt Rare disease-focused Pharvaris said May 11 it has found its first-ever chief legal officer in Joan Schmidt, who makes the move from Arena Pharmaceuticals. Schmidt — who starts effective June 1 at Pharvaris — built out Arena's functions in the legal and intellectual property fields as that company's general counsel, according to Pharvaris'...

