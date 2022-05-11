Tully Rinckey Adds Labor Litigator As Senior Counsel

By Emily Lever (May 11, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Tully Rinckey PLLC has hired a labor and employment attorney from Amabile & Erman PC as senior counsel, the firm announced Wednesday. Chaya Gourarie previously headed the litigation department at Joseph & Norinsberg LLC, where she worked from 2015 to 2021. A litigator who represents both workers and management, she joins a firm that does the same, although it's generally considered a union-side firm and prominently features its practice representing unions. "I'm very excited to join Tully Rinckey. They have a well-established labor and employment department and they focus on both employee- and employer-side litigation, which is a good fit for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS