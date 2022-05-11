3rd Circ. Rules ACA Payment A Tax In Bankruptcy Cases

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 11, 2022, 12:23 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit held Wednesday that a "shared responsibility payment" for individuals who do not maintain a minimum amount of health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act counts as a tax for bankruptcy purposes, the newest ruling on an issue with varying precedent nationwide. A three-judge panel's precedential opinion affirmed a district court ruling that while the shared responsibility payment is listed as a "penalty" in the ACA, it is really an income-based tax that qualifies for priority payment under Section 507(a)(8)(E) of Title 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. "In our view, the shared responsibility payment is a tax 'on...

