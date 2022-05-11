King & Spalding Beefs Up Miami Office With Akerman Trio

By Madison Arnold (May 11, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has added a three-partner team from Akerman LLP to its trial and global disputes practice group in its new Miami office. The firm said Wednesday that newcomers Brian Miller, Samantha Kavanaugh and Ross Linzer will bolster its ability to serve clients' business and securities litigation needs. Miller was the chair of Akerman's securities litigation practice and its Miami litigation department. King & Spalding just launched its Miami office in February with 12 partners. "Our securities litigation team has worked a lot with different lawyers at King & Spalding over the years because King & Spalding has one of...

