House Panel Votes Yes On Independent Immigration Courts

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 12, 2022, 12:21 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee voted 24-12 to advance a bill that would remove immigration courts from the U.S. Department of Justice and make them independent of the executive branch. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday night, the committee voted along party lines to send the Real Courts, Rule of Law Act of 2022 to the full U.S. House of Representatives for consideration. The bill would help shield immigration proceedings from the ebbs and flows of policy changes that shift with each presidential administration, according to Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., who authored the bill and serves as the chair of the House Subcommittee...

