Hundreds Died At US-Run Indian Schools, Report Finds

By Caleb Symons (May 11, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Indian boarding schools run by the U.S. government between 1819 and 1969 accounted for more than 500 child deaths, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday, following a novel investigation into those schools and the harsh conditions that students were made to endure. The department's new report, which identifies hundreds of schools in 37 present-day U.S. states, confirms the government enrolled Native students at those facilities in order to force their cultural assimilation while simultaneously stripping tribes of their historical territory. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who commissioned the inquiry last year, pointed Wednesday to the "heartbreaking and undeniable" effects of that policy,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS