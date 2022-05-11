FDA Asks To Nix Ban On Warning Of Animal Pharmacy's Drugs

By Bill Wichert (May 11, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked a New Jersey federal court to remove a temporary ban on it informing the public about purportedly insanitary conditions at a veterinary compounding pharmacy's facility, blasting the pharmacy's claim that the warning would be retaliation for its criticism of the FDA. The agency on Tuesday urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen M. Williams to lift the temporary restraining order she entered on Friday, a day after Wedgewood Village Pharmacy LLC brought a complaint seeking to prevent the FDA from issuing a so-called Section 705(b) notice following a March inspection of the company's Swedesboro, New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS