No Changes Needed To Indian Status Test, Justices Told

By Caleb Symons (May 11, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The multifactor test used to determine if a criminal defendant is Native American for purposes of federal jurisdiction should be left alone, a Choctaw citizen told the U.S. Supreme Court, saying Oklahoma's bid to narrow that analysis warns of a nonexistent split among lower courts and could undo past convictions. In his response brief Tuesday, Robert Eric Wadkins — whose rape conviction in state court was vacated last year after he was found to be Native American — said it "would be bizarre" to predicate Native status solely on tribal membership and eschew social considerations, as Oklahoma suggests. That move, tightening the...

