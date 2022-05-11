Irish Distiller Entitled To COVID Sanitizer Tax Relief

By Dylan Moroses (May 11, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- An Irish gin distiller should expect an excise tax exemption for ethanol it imported during the height of the coronavirus pandemic to produce hand sanitizer, according to a judgment published Wednesday by Ireland's High Court. Arderin Distillery Ltd. proved to the court that the Irish Revenue Commissioners should determine the imported ethanol it used to produce hand sanitizer qualifies for the pandemic-related exemption from the so-called alcohol products tax, according to the judgment, dated Tuesday. For more than two years, the country's tax authority has left pending the determination of whether the company qualifies for the tax break, whose only criteria...

