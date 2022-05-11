NJ Bank Leaders Are Immune From Liability Over Lobbying

By Bill Wichert (May 11, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday said a free speech doctrine precluded a would-be director of a Garden State bank from pursuing claims that its directors violated their fiduciary duties by lobbying against a proposed state bill that would have changed how directors of mutual savings banks are elected. A three-judge Appellate Division panel ruled that Passaic County Superior Court Judge Frank Covello got it right last year in finding that the Noerr-Pennington doctrine barred those claims from Lawrence Seidman regarding a dispute over a proposal to convert Spencer Savings Bank from a mutual savings association to a mutual...

