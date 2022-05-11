Fed. Circ. Backs Keeping Trend Micro IP Row In WDTX

By Jasmin Jackson (May 11, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit won't force U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to transfer a network provider's patent suit against Trend Micro Inc. over parental control technology, affirming Wednesday that witnesses and evidence are closer to the Western District of Texas courthouse than to California. The three-judge panel's order backs the Texas judge — who has repeatedly come under fire from the Federal Circuit for refusing to transfer patent cases — and upholds his January decision that refused to move Kajeet Inc.'s suit claiming that Trend Micro infringed a patent covering technology for parental controls. According to the panel, the WDTX judge correctly found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS