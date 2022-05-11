Online Broker Drops Challenge To Ore. Real Estate Fee Rules

By Matthew Perlman (May 11, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Online real estate brokerage REX-Real Estate Exchange Inc. on Wednesday dropped its bid to revive a case challenging Oregon regulations prohibiting brokers from paying rebates to buyers after they close on a home purchase. REX filed a motion with the Ninth Circuit asking to voluntarily dismiss the company's appeal, which it lodged following a December 2021 ruling that found the state agency and officials REX is suing are immune to its claims under federal antitrust law. Michael Toth, senior vice president and general counsel for REX, told Law360 on Wednesday the company has decided to focus its efforts on other issues....

