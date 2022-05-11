Judge Tosses Racial Discrimination Suit Against NJ State Bar

By Nick Muscavage (May 11, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The former assistant general counsel and director of diversity initiatives for the New Jersey State Bar Association is considering appealing the dismissal of the racial discrimination claims she brought against the association alleging that she was paid less than her white colleagues because of her race. The discrimination lawsuit filed by Denise Sharperson, who served as the bar association's assistant general counsel and director of diversity initiatives from 2014 to 2019, was dismissed on May 4 by Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Brian M. English, who granted the defendants' motion for summary judgment. Sharperson, who is Black, filed her suit in August...

