Cypress Environmental Adds Cash Pool To Ch. 11 Plan

By Vince Sullivan (May 11, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Energy sector inspection service Cypress Environmental Partner LP told a Texas bankruptcy judge Wednesday that it has made changes to its prepackaged Chapter 11 plan to address concerns raised earlier this week by the court over the lack of compensation going to creditors being asked to grant third-party releases. During a follow-up hearing to Monday's first-day hearing, debtor attorney Matthew Micheli of Paul Hastings LLP said the plan had been modified to provide a cash pool of $250,000 to be shared by general unsecured creditors in exchange for granting releases to the debtor and the prepetition secured lender. The debtor will...

