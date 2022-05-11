Roku Loses At Fed. Circ. In Remote Control IP Fight

By Adam Lidgett (May 11, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has shot down Roku's appeal of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decisions not to review a pair of patents covering an Arizona company's universal remote control software. A three-judge panel on Wednesday rejected Roku's appeal of PTAB findings denying inter partes review of the patents because of the advanced state of a parallel case at the U.S. International Trade Commission. Roku argued that because the ITC does not actually have the authority to invalidate patents, the PTAB should not defer to it. The PTAB "is the only administrative venue charged with reviewing and revoking invalid patent claims,"...

