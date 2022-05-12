Day Pitney Attorney Joins Dentons' Trusts Group In Pittsburgh

By James Boyle (May 12, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Dentons Cohen & Grigsby has expanded its Pittsburgh office with the recent addition of an attorney from Day Pitney LLP's Boston office who specializes in complex estate planning. Glynis A. Ritchie has joined as a shareholder in Dentons' trusts, estates and wealth preservation practice in Pittsburgh, the firm announced this week. Ritchie told Law360 Pulse Thursday that she moved her practice from Boston to Pittsburgh after her husband was hired as a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. "We were extremely lucky to land in such a welcoming area," Ritchie said. "The legal community has been so generous...

