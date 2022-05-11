Danish Investor Seeks €10M Arbitral Award In Fraud Case

By Joyce Hanson (May 11, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Danish investment company has asked a Michigan federal court to enforce a €10 million ($10.55 million) arbitral award it won against an Arkansas-based firm that it says "simply stole" money it had invested in a "structured finance" opportunity that never produced any profits. Investment company WIDEHA-UK Ltd., based in Denmark, and majority shareholder Jes Wistesen petitioned the court Tuesday to confirm the award against The Brittingham Group LLC and executives Brian Brittsan, Charles Nock and John Nock. According to WIDEHA, the parties had signed a phony strategic agreement in December 2015 that promised to connect the Danish investor with "reputable...

