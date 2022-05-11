Jury Clears Loofah Maker Of Infringing Patent

By Jasmin Jackson (May 11, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal jury has found that sports-themed bath scrubbers sold by Infinity Headwear & Apparel LLC do not infringe a manufacturer's loofah patent. Following a two-day trial, jurors held Tuesday that Infinity's line of bath products — which feature sports team mascot-shaped stuffed animals — do not copy the loofah design outlined in a patent held by Sorrell Holdings LLC. Marshall S. Ney of Friday Eldredge & Clark LLP, counsel for Infinity, told Law360 on Wednesday that the company and its counsel are "pleased to finally have a resolution," noting that the "case has been pending for many years."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS