Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Approves 3rd-Party Releases In Stoneway Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (May 11, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved Argentine power plant owner Stoneway Capital Corp.'s Chapter 11 plan, finding that creditors had more than sufficient notice to allow them to opt out of the plan's third-party releases.

In a virtual bench ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity concluded nearly a week of deliberations with a determination that the plan's third-party releases of claims against nondebtors were permissible, saying the releases and how to opt out of them were "conspicuously disclosed in boldface type" on every plan ballot.

"The court finds the affected parties were on clear notice of the third...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!