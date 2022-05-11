Judge Approves 3rd-Party Releases In Stoneway Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (May 11, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved Argentine power plant owner Stoneway Capital Corp.'s Chapter 11 plan, finding that creditors had more than sufficient notice to allow them to opt out of the plan's third-party releases. In a virtual bench ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity concluded nearly a week of deliberations with a determination that the plan's third-party releases of claims against nondebtors were permissible, saying the releases and how to opt out of them were "conspicuously disclosed in boldface type" on every plan ballot. "The court finds the affected parties were on clear notice of the third...

