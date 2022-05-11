Counsel Leadership Fight Heats Up In Pharma Pay Suit In Del.

By Rose Krebs (May 11, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A battle is heating up in Delaware Chancery Court among plaintiffs who argue they are best suited to lead a proposed shareholder class in a consolidated suit alleging that certain Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. officers received excessive and unfair compensation. In filings to Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster this week, investors Shiva Stein and Gary Larson on one side and investor Glenn F. Schaeffer on the other asserted that they should be appointed lead plaintiffs and have their counsel teams serve as co-lead counsel in the consolidated suit. Stein and Larson are seeking to have the court appoint Pomerantz LLP and Levi...

