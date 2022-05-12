Considerations For A Rarely Used Exit Provision In JV Deals

By James Bamford, Tracy Branding Pyle and Edgar Elliott (May 12, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Lawyers and game theorists love to rattle on about the incentives and negotiating dynamics associated with buy-sell provisions in joint ventures. The simplest buy-sell construct, commonly called a shotgun or put/call,[1] works like this: Either partner has the right to name a price per share for taking total ownership of the JV, and once that price is on the table, the other partner must then decide whether to buy or sell at that price. Because the initiating partner does not know whether it will be the buyer or seller, it should have a strong incentive to offer a fair price....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS