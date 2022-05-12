Late Expert Report Won't Free Pella Windows From Defect Suit

By Mike Curley (May 12, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge won't let a window manufacturer escape a suit alleging its windows lacked safety features and allowed young children to open them, saying the plaintiff's late disclosure of an expert doesn't warrant throwing out the whole case. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Theresa L. Springmann denied Pella Corp.'s motion for summary judgment in Sophia Suleiman's suit, saying that while Suleiman did disclose her expert report after the expert deadline had passed, the delay does not create more than "minimal" prejudice in the case. In the suit, Suleiman alleges windows in her residence made by Pella...

