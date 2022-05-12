Private Insurers Must Watch Out For Medical Equipment Fraud

By Michael Vanunu (May 12, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Health care fraud related to durable medical equipment is extremely costly to insurers, yet often continues without criminal or civil consequences. Fraudulent schemes by DME supply companies vary in complexity but usually prove extremely costly to insurers. Likely victims of DME fraud include Medicaid, Medicare, automobile insurers, workers' compensation insurers and other private health insurers. Over the last year, the U.S. Department of Justice commenced criminal prosecutions for nearly $1 billion in fraudulent billing submitted to Medicare for schemes involving DME fraud.[1] Insurers may think to rely on federal and state law enforcement for protection from those who commit fraud. However,...

