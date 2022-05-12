The Term: Amid Leak Protests, Justices Get Security Boosted

Law360 (May 12, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- This week, Law360's The Term podcast discusses the continued fallout over last week's leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, including additional security for justices who are now facing protests of a much more personal nature — outside their homes. Plus, the hosts talk to Skadden's Shay Dvoretzky about his career as a U.S. Supreme Court lawyer. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. On this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS