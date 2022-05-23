Bitcoin 'Inventor' Loses Bid To Appeal Developer Duty Suit

By Joel Poultney (May 23, 2022, 6:36 PM BST) -- A judge has declined to let the self-described inventor of bitcoin appeal a ruling refusing to introduce a legal duty on developers of the cryptocurrency to protect consumers' assets. The March ruling prevented Tulip Trading Ltd., the holding company for computer scientist Craig Wright, from suing 16 bitcoin software developers, alleging they failed to protect £4.5 billion ($5.7 billion) worth of cryptocurrency stolen by hackers. High Court Judge Sarah Falk declined in a May 6 order, which has recently been made public, to grant permission to appeal. Tulip can go directly to the Court of Appeal to ask it to hear the case within 21...

