Student Loan Agency Drops Claims Over Call Center Tender

By Silvia Martelli (May 16, 2022, 2:10 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of an Indian conglomerate has agreed to drop its claim alleging that the public body that grants student loans in Britain unfairly rejected its bid for a government contract. Judge Finola O'Farrell signed off the discontinuance in a consent order filed at the High Court on May 11, dropping the claim brought by the British arm of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. against Student Loans Co. Ltd. No further details were immediately given about why the claim was dropped. Lawyers for Hinduja Global Solutions declined to comment, while Student Loans was immediately available for comment. Hinduja said in April 2021 that...

