Taylor English Adds Ward Damon Litigator In Fla.

By Madison Arnold (May 13, 2022, 8:34 AM EDT) -- Taylor English Duma LLP has added a longtime Ward Damon PL attorney as a partner in Florida. The firm announced Thursday that Denise Bleau, based in Wellington, Florida, had joined the litigation and dispute resolution department after 13 years at her previous firm. She has more than three decades of trial experience. "When I heard about Taylor English, I was really interested in their unique business model. And I felt like it would just be a perfect fit for me and my practice. They do things differently and it sounded like a really exciting opportunity for me," Bleau told Law360 in...

