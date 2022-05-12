Texas School District Slams Low Payout For Hurricane Loss

By Ganesh Setty (May 12, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A school district saying it suffered more than $40 million in "obvious" property damage from Hurricane Hanna told a Texas state court that a raft of insurers, brokers and third-party adjusters have violated state insurance law in part by lowballing claim payouts in what the district called an "insulting pittance" of about $800,000. The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District alleged in a complaint Wednesday that its brokers and insurers, AmRisc LLC, Velocity Risk Underwriters LLC and AmWINS Program Underwriters, are "little more than investment fronts for foreign interests." Instead, the companies have outsourced claim-handling to third-party administrators that are "subject to...

