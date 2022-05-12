French SPAC Raises $156M To Support Drug Development

By Tom Zanki (May 12, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Health care-focused special-purpose acquisition company eureKING listed Thursday on Euronext Paris after raising $156 million, money that will potentially fund the acquisition of companies that make medicines for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. France-based eureKing sold 15 million units at €10 each, raising €150 million ($156 million). The company seeks to become a full-fledged contract development manufacturing organization, or CDMO, meaning a business that provides drug development and manufacturing services to the broader health care sector. IPO proceeds are intended to help eureKing acquire biomanufacturing companies, which use living systems to make molecules and materials for medicinal purposes. The company's ultimate...

