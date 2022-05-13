Cannabis Co. TerrAscend Taps Ex-BigLaw Attorney As CLO

By Katryna Perera (May 13, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company TerrAscend Corp. announced that it has named a former Thacher Proffitt & Wood LLP and Holland & Knight LLP associate as its new chief legal officer and corporate secretary. Lynn Gefen will begin her role with TerrAscend on May 23, according to a Wednesday announcement from the cannabis operator. Gefen has more than two decades of experience working in senior legal and compliance roles both at law firms and public companies. Prior to joining TerrAscend, Gefen served as deputy general counsel and chief risk and compliance officer for HomeServe USA, a publicly traded company that provides home repair service solutions....

