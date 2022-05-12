EPA Proposes Tightening Rules Around Confidential Biz Info

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 12, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday proposed tightening its rules for processing confidential business information under the Toxic Substances Control Act so that non-confidential information isn't unnecessarily made secret. Under the EPA's proposed rule, the agency would gain more leeway to judge the validity and the scope of a company's CBI claim through new procedures such as a standard set of substantiation questions. The EPA said those changes and others are necessary to ensure consistency with Congress' 2016 amendments to TSCA. The 2016 changes, made in the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, updated TSCA in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS