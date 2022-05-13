GrayRobinson Adds Real Estate Shareholder In Orlando

By Emma Cueto (May 13, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- GrayRobinson PA has added a real estate shareholder with a focus on commercial real estate transactions and litigation to its Orlando, Florida, office. The firm said in a Wednesday announcement that Carlos J. Reyes will also serve clients out of the firm's Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office and that his addition will bolster the firm's real estate capabilities. "Carlos is an outstanding addition to our multidimensional team of professionals here at GrayRobinson," GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon said in a statement. "His decades of experience in the real estate space, adept relationship-building skills, and tremendous network will greatly complement the breadth...

