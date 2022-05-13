Eco Energy Chief's Libel Suit Against Swedish Journos Falters

By Ronan Barnard (May 13, 2022, 2:06 PM BST) -- A judge has partially tossed a libel lawsuit brought by a Monaco-based businessman against a Swedish business news website and three of its journalists who had alleged that the renewable energy entrepreneur was involved in "eco-crime" investment frauds. Judge Julian Knowles has ruled at the High Court that Svante Kumlin, the chief executive officer of EEW Eco Energy World PLC, can sue Realtid Media AB and three of its journalists for defamation. But he said in Wednesday's judgment that Kumlin could sue over the publication of only three of eight online articles — and only those with a U.K. readership. Only about 1%...

