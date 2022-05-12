Commerce Erred In Anti-Dumping Probe, Chemical Co. Says

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 12, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Fluorochemical company Daikin America Inc. sued the U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday, arguing that the agency flubbed its anti-dumping investigation and should be enforcing higher duties on certain polymers produced in India used to make gaskets and lab equipment. While Daikin initially submitted the petition in 2021 that launched Commerce's probe into allegedly unfairly traded granular polytetrafluoroethylene resin from India, the department allowed the only mandatory respondent in the investigation, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., or GFCL, to report inaccurate information that skewed the final report, Daikin said in its lawsuit filed with the U.S. Court of International Trade. During the investigation,...

