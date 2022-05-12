CIT Pans Commerce Ignoring Solar Cell Importers On Subsidy

By Alyssa Aquino (May 12, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge panned the U.S. Department of Commerce's repeated inclusion of a credit program in Chinese tariff calculations, ordering the agency on Thursday to explain why it credited solar cell importers with using the program without verifying their claims to the contrary. U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Jane Restani highlighted issues with the up to 14.96% countervailing duties that Commerce calculated during its sixth review of a Chinese solar duty, taking particular offense with the agency's conclusions that importers had benefited from China's Export Buyer Credit Program. The importers had certified to Commerce that they...

