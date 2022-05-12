Reed Smith Expands Houston Energy Practice

By Jack Rodgers (May 12, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has added an energy finance partner with more than a decade of experience to its Houston-based energy and natural resources group, the firm announced Thursday. Matthew Lea joins the firm from Winstead PC, after practicing conventional and mezzanine funding for energy companies, according to the firm. He additionally helps advise Reed Smith clients on secured hedging transactions, structured commodity deals and other asset agreements, the firm said. In an email to Law360 on Thursday, Lea said his decision to change firms was a "no-brainer," adding that his practice had changed from the energy-lending focused practice that began at...

