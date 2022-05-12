Fed Sanctions Ex-Deutsche Employee For Salary Bump Ploy

By Sarah Jarvis (May 12, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday brought an enforcement action against a former Deutsche Bank AG worker who allegedly altered an offer letter he received from a competitor to boost his salary at the German lender. Former client service specialist Orlando Romero allegedly changed the proposed annual base salary in an offer letter he had received from a competing financial institution while he worked in Deutsche Bank's global technology division in 2018, according to Monday's order. Romero provided that letter to Deutsche Bank in an attempt to boost his annual base salary, per the order. In December 2018, the bank matched...

