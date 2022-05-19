Complying With Electronic Monitoring Laws In NY And Beyond

By Harris Mufson and Lizzy Brilliant (May 19, 2022, 12:22 PM EDT) -- Employers routinely monitor employees' use of electronic systems, including email, phone and internet. Reasons for monitoring employees' use of electronic systems vary depending on the employer and industry. For example, many employers monitor employees to track performance and productivity. Others conduct surveillance to ensure compliance with internal policies and procedures, including prohibitions on discrimination and the disclosure of confidential information and trade secrets. Some employers, including many in the financial services industry, are required to monitor employees for regulatory reasons. And employers from various industries use electronic surveillance to protect against cybersecurity breaches. Following an emerging trend at the state level,...

