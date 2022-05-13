Competition Bill Sparks Fight Over STEM Green Card Caps

By Mike LaSusa (May 13, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A proposal to exempt science, technology, engineering and math graduates from green card caps is proving to be a sticking point for lawmakers negotiating a bill to boost U.S. competitiveness against China, with critics arguing the proposal doesn't fit the purpose of the legislation. Proponents say eliminating green card caps for STEM graduates with a doctorate or equivalent degree would give the U.S. a leg up in economic competition with China by helping the U.S. science and technology industry attract and retain top talent. But several lawmakers expressed skepticism about the connection between those issues on Thursday at the first meeting...

