Citrin Cooperman, Execs Fined $255K For Alleged Audit Fails

By Al Barbarino (May 12, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- New York-based Citrin Cooperman & Co. and three of its partners must pay a combined $255,000 fine to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board for alleged failures to uphold PCAOB standards during audits and examinations of a registered broker-dealer. During Dec. 31, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2017, audits of the broker-dealer, partners Joseph Puglisi, Mark Schniebolk, and John Cavallone allegedly failed to ensure that: the broker-dealer had effective internal controls, had sufficient reserve accounts on hand to protect customers, and that certain supplemental information related to financial statements was accurate, according to Wednesday's order. "Firms must take into consideration the results...

