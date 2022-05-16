Pharma Products' Uncertain Path To Patient Assistance

By Jennifer Michael (May 16, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The government and pharmaceutical manufacturers have taken opposing sides on an issue that pits the welfare of individual beneficiaries against the sustainability of the Medicare program as a whole. The rapidly increasing costs of prescription drugs have caused Medicare beneficiaries to become more dependent than ever on patient assistance programs, or PAPs, which provide financial assistance for cost-sharing obligations.[1] The government has taken the position that, although lawfully structured PAPs can help individual beneficiaries access the medicines they need, PAPs eliminate an important cost control feature "inherent to the Medicare Part D drug benefit design," including in a March 25 appellate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS