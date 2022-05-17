Goodwin Brings In Latham Emerging-Companies Expert in LA

By James Mills (May 17, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has expanded its Los Angeles office by adding a Latham & Watkins LLP expert in emerging companies as a partner. Scott French, who spent nine years at Latham, has joined the Goodwin technology practice, the firm announced last week. He advises new and developing companies, many of which are technology-oriented, on both legal and business matters, including venture capital and private equity financing, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets transactions. "I have worked across from Goodwin on a number of deals and always found the people I worked across from agreeable. I saw them as leaders in areas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS