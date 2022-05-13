Rival Sues NCR Over Deals With Cardtronics, Crypto Provider

By Katryna Perera (May 13, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Payment processing company U.S. Alliance Group Inc. sued ATM provider NCR Corporation in California federal court on Thursday, alleging NCR conspired with two other companies to take over USAG's position in crypto ATMs. USAG offers payment processing solutions to businesses through, among other things, ATMs, and processing services for cryptocurrency and cash advances. It claims that NCR and two of its now wholly owned subsidiaries — Cardtronics and LibertyX —orchestrated a scheme to undercut USAG's contractual relationships, resulting in the diminution of USAG's assets and vested interest in the crypto ATM market, as well as a decline in its market capitalization....

