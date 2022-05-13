Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rival Sues NCR Over Deals With Cardtronics, Crypto Provider

By Katryna Perera (May 13, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Payment processing company U.S. Alliance Group Inc. sued ATM provider NCR Corporation in California federal court on Thursday, alleging NCR conspired with two other companies to take over USAG's position in crypto ATMs.

USAG offers payment processing solutions to businesses through, among other things, ATMs, and processing services for cryptocurrency and cash advances.

It claims that NCR and two of its now wholly owned subsidiaries — Cardtronics and LibertyX —orchestrated a scheme to undercut USAG's contractual relationships, resulting in the diminution of USAG's assets and vested interest in the crypto ATM market, as well as a decline in its market capitalization....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!